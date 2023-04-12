Revamp Your Lawn and Garden Space With These Deals at Woot

Spring is here, which means many of us are busy getting our outdoor spaces in order. Whether you're looking for lawnmowers and other outdoor tools to help you maintain your yard or grills and accessories, inflatable pools and lighting for entertaining guests as the weather turns warm, Woot has plenty of deals to help you get what you need to revamp your backyard for less. These offers are available now through April 29, while supplies last. Some items have already begun to sell out, though, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're looking for a walk behind lawnmower to keep your grass under control, check out the . This gas-powered model has a 21-inch cutting deck and comes with an attachable bag -- and right now it's discounted by 38%, bringing the price down to $250. Or for an eco-friendly option, you can grab this model at a 39% discount, which cuts the price down to just $220. It has a 17-inch cutting deck, comes with two batteries and has a runtime of up to 45 minutes on a full charge. The kit also comes with a 24-volt drill.

However, if you're looking to entertain during cookout season, you're going to need a grill. Woot has plenty of options for grills and griddles, along with grilling accessories. The wood pellet grill and smoker is down to $350 right now (save $105). You can smoke, barbecue, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake and char-grill, plus it has a digital control that will automatically add pellets as needed to regulate your cooking temperature.

For cool summer nights, you can snag one of the fire pits available in this sale, starting at . Need seating for your pool or patio? Woot has slashed the price on this by $305, meaning you'll pay just $295. Each chair has six different reclining positions and has a flat-folding design for easy storage when you're not using them. And if you're looking for outdoor lighting you won't need to plug in or wire into your power, you can get this two-pack of for $15 -- that's a 75% discount. It's rated IP65 waterproof and will work up to 10 hours a night if it has been fully charged during the day.

There are a ton of other items that will help you set up and maintain the outdoor areas of your home throughout the year. Be sure to shop the at Woot to see what's available so you can grab everything you need without breaking the bank.