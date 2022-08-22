iPhone 14 Wish List 'House of the Dragon' Review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review Car Covers Clean Your AirPods 'The Rehearsal' on HBO Best Smart TV Capri Sun Recall
Return to Westeros Anytime With Over $100 Off Game of Thrones Box Sets

To celebrate the series premier of House of the Dragon, Amazon is offering big discounts on both DVD and 4K UHD Game of Thrones collections.
The Game of Thrones box set with its contents displayed against a yellow background.
Warner Brothers

With last night's premiere of House of the Dragon, HBO's new Game of Thrones spin-off show, you may be looking to revisit the original series for a refresher or check it out for the first time. And with a box set, you can return to Westeros any time you want. Today only, Amazon is offering over 60% off both the DVD and 4K UHD Game of Thrones box sets so you can add the show to your collection for less. 

With these one-day discounts at Amazon, you can can pick up the DVD collection for just $60, $110 off the usual price, or grab the complete series in 4K UHD for $100, a $155 discount compared to the normal price. These deals are only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag one at this price. The 4K UHD set also includes over 15 hours of additional features and content, including behind-the-scenes footage and an animated history of the seven kingdoms.

