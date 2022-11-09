Remodel Every Room With Up to 70% Off West Elm Home Essentials

West Elm fans here's an epic sale for you. Right now, you can get up to today. There are hundreds of deals going on right now from couches to quilts to even lounge chairs at discounted prices.

What makes West Elm different from other retailers is that their approach to all their furniture and home decor take a modern approach. What you'll find are minimalist designs, clean lines and warm and neutral colors that's inviting in any space.

If you're looking for a velvet quilt and sham set, try this starting at $192 for full/queen size. If you're looking for something that's moisture wicking, you can also grab this silky , starting at $36 for the sham only, and $280 for a full/queen comforter and two standard sized shams.

As a plant parent, if you need something to hold all your growing plants grab these starting at $10 that's inspired by designs of the '50s and '60s. And these have drainage holes and frost-proof material with prices as low as $35.

Back inside your home you can try these that features baskets you can buy individually to make up a set. There's a utility basket, rectangular lid basket, underbed basket, hamper and more starting at $15. Any one of these baskets or the entire set will look perfect in a very neutral home.

Other deals include a Mid-Century mini desk for $400 (save $99), starting at $719 and a with prices starting at $8 for individual glasses.