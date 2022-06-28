Get Up to 40% Off Outdoor Gear During REI's Fourth of July Sale

Outdoorsy folks and travel lovers unite. REI is back with a brand new clearance deal ahead of the Fourth of July for up to through July 4. During this sale you have a ton of great products to shop for that will help you hit the trail, camp, kayak and more for less.

The category with the biggest discounts is apparel. Leading the charge on that are women's and men's categories. If women need a insulated hoodie, this from REI is $80 (save 50%). And men can snag this for $59 (save 30%). Additional apparel offers are on shirts, layer crew tops, shorts and other essentials.

If you're here for the water sport gear, you're in luck because kayaks, paddle boards and even padded benches on sale. This originally $799 is now $679. However, if you need a more affordable paddle board instead, this is just $476.

There's so much more on sale that any person who loves the great outdoors would love to have in their arsenal. Check out the rest of the deals below and at REI today.

More REI deals