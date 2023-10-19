Rare Sonos Discount Nets You a 1st-Gen Move at $100 Off

Sonos is as well known for its high-end audio products as it is for its premium prices. Its speakers rarely go on sale, which is exactly why this $100 discount on the first-gen Sonos Move is notable.

The audio fidelity of this portable speaker is excellent, which isn't surprising coming from Sonos. We found the sound to be very warm in our testing, and the loudness can easily fill a medium-to-large room or provide tunes for an outdoor patio party. Speaking of being outside, the Sonos Move is IP56, so it's protected from the elements, and you won't have to worry that your $300 will be destroyed by some rain or dust. It also has some drop protection to help protect the internals from the rigors of portable use.

The Sonos Move comes with some other neat features like its own little handle in the back, making it easier to carry around than other speakers that might use a strap or need to be held in your arms. It can also be charged with the base stand or via a USB-C port in the back, meaning you don't have to lug around a big charging station whenever you want to take it camping or on a picnic. It's these sorts of little touches that make the Sonos Move a well-thought-out product.

While there is a Sonos Move 2 that you could potentially buy, it's $150 more expensive, and the most significant upgrade is to the battery life, with some minor upgrades to the speakers and audio. As such, if you don't want to spend the extra $150, the Sonos Move first generation is still an excellent portable speaker.

