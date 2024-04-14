QVC's Discovery Days Sale Ends Today. Shop Top Bargains and Ship Everything for Free

QVC's Discovery Days event is coming to a close, but if you have not yet had a chance to shop the sale or you have your eye on something special you'd still like to snag, you still have time. But as today is the last day of the event, you'll need to act quickly. There are blowout bargains on a wide range of products, including security cameras, coffee makers, apparel and much more from top brands like Arlo, Nespresso, Arlo, Ninja and HP, among others. You'll even find electric bikes for the eco-conscious commuter. And the best part? If you shop today, April 14, you'll get free shipping on everything sitewide. And to sweeten the pot further, QVC is giving new customers $30 off any orders of $60 or more -- just use promo code HELLO30 at checkout to score these extra savings.

We've gone ahead and looked through the entire sale and highlighted some of our favorite deals below. Discovery Days at QVC ends today, Sunday, April 14, so you'll need to get your order in soon if you want to snag some great finds before the event concludes or inventory runs out.

EcoFlow Glacier 3-in-1 portable fridge: $900 This three-in-one fridge is perfect for on the go. It has a fridge, freezer and ice maker. You can take your iced beverages, frozen delights and refrigerated items with you wherever you want. This deal also comes with a battery, so you don't have to worry about the fridge running out of power on the road. With the $500 discount, it seems to be worth the investment. Details Save $500 $900 at QVC

Keurig K-Slim and iced coffee maker: $60 This Keurig K-Slim is the perfect coffee machine for whatever mood you're in, as this model can make both hot and iced coffee. It can make 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cups and has a 46-ounce water reservoir, so you don't need to worry about refilling after every use. Details Save $19 $60 at QVC

Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 outdoor oven and smoker: $320 Our favorite outdoor grill is now discounted to only $320 from its original price of $399. We love this grill because of its ability to cook pizzas and meat really well. It also has a fairly good smoker. This deal also includes the pizza peel and cover. With summer coming up, this is the perfect time to snag this set. Details Save $79 $320 at QVC

Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker bundle: $170 Snag a bundle deal that has the versatile Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso machine as well as a milk frother, free coffee and a $50 voucher for you to use at Nespresso, so you can stock up on even more coffee pods. Details Save $59 + $50 voucher $170 at QVC

More QVC Discovery Days deals worth checking out:

How long does the QVC Discovery Days event run?

QVC's Discovery Days event is set to run through today, April 14, which means you have just hours left to snag markdowns on some of QVC's most popular items.

What types of deals can I expect to find during Discovery Days at QVC?

QVC offers a wide range of products, which means you can find discounts across many different categories of items ranging from household goods to small kitchen appliances, mattresses, security cameras, beauty products and more. Some discounts can save you hundreds of dollars off select items.