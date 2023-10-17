Prime Members Can Save Up to 62% on Funko Pop Figures, Games and Accessories
Now is a great time for Amazon Prime members to grab merch from all of your favorite fandoms.
Calling all fans! Amazon has a ton of Funko Pop figurines and other cool fan merch available at deep discounts right now, making it a great time to grab gear from your favorite franchises or stock up on cool holiday gifts for friends and family.
Prime members can nab up to 62% off figures and bobble heads, games and accessories from Disney, Marvel, DC, Star Wars and many other popular fandoms. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
We've highlighted a few of our favorite deals down below to help you sift through the assortment of offers on Amazon. However, there are plenty of other great options, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection to see other awesome finds.
Deals on Funko Pop figures
Get fun holiday versions of your favorite Guardians with this 5-pack and spruce up your home with some holiday and Marvel spirit.
More deals on Funko Pop figures:
- Wall-E with trash cube: $6 (save $9)
- Grogu using the Force: $5 (save $8)
- DC Holiday gingerbread Batman: $5 (save $8)
- Hulk Hogan and Mr. T (2-pack): $10 (save $15)
- Genie with lamp from Aladdin: $8 (save $12)
- E.T. Elliot with flying bike: $14 (save $21)
- Space Jam LeBron James: $5 (save $8)
- Jumbo Jack Skellington and Zero: $16 (save $24)
- Loki TVA uniform bobble-head: $5 (save $8)
- Bob's Burgers Bob with cart: $12 (save $18)
- Star Wars: Ahsoka with lightsabers: $5 (save $8)
- Deadpool rainbow Pride edition: $5 (save $8)
Deals on games
This Magic Kingdom edition is marked down to just $10 right now. The game lasts about 30 minutes and is designed for ages 8 and up.
More deals on games:
- Dr. Seuss Stack with The Cat game: $8 (save $12)
- Chip 'n' Dale Christmas Treasures: $4 (save $5)
- Something Wild! Baby Groot edition: $4 (save $5)
- Schitt's Creek Love That Journey game: $8 (save $12)
- Disney Princess Present Party game: $4 (save $5)
- Rear Window game: $14 (save $21)
- Godzilla vs. Tokyo Clash strategy game: $14 (save $21)
Deals on accessories
This crossbody bag will help you sport your Wildcats pride from the school in Disney's High School Musical.
More deals on accessories:
- Loungefly Spider-Man mini backpack: $36 (save $54)
- Loungefly Spider-Man wallet: $16 (save $24)
- Loungefly Mulan 25th anniversary mini backpack: $36 (save $54)
- Loungefly Mulan 25th anniversary wallet: $16 (save $24)
- Loungefly Robin Hood Marion mini backpack: $32 (save $16)
- Loungefly Star Wars X-Wing Helmet mini backpack: $32 (save $6)
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping