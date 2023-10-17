X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Prime Members Can Save Up to 62% on Funko Pop Figures, Games and Accessories

Now is a great time for Amazon Prime members to grab merch from all of your favorite fandoms.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow

Calling all fans! Amazon has a ton of Funko Pop figurines and other cool fan merch available at deep discounts right now, making it a great time to grab gear from your favorite franchises or stock up on cool holiday gifts for friends and family. 

Prime members can nab up to 62% off figures and bobble heads, games and accessories from Disney, Marvel, DC, Star Wars and many other popular fandoms. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

We've highlighted a few of our favorite deals down below to help you sift through the assortment of offers on Amazon. However, there are plenty of other great options, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection to see other awesome finds. 

Deals on Funko Pop figures

The Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy 5 Pack is displayed against a green background.
Funko/CNET

Funko Pop! Marvel Holiday: Guardians of The Galaxy (5-Pack): $24

Save $36

Get fun holiday versions of your favorite Guardians with this 5-pack and spruce up your home with some holiday and Marvel spirit.

$24 at Amazon

More deals on Funko Pop figures:

Deals on games

The Funko Disney The Haunted Mansion Call of The Spirits: Magic Kingdom Park Edition Game is displayed against an orange background.
Disney/CNET

The Haunted Mansion Call of the Spirits game: $10

Save $15

This Magic Kingdom edition is marked down to just $10 right now. The game lasts about 30 minutes and is designed for ages 8 and up.

$10 at Amazon

More deals on games:

Deals on accessories

The Loungefly Wildcats bag from High School Musical is displayed against a blue background.
Loungefly/CNET

Loungefly crossbody High School Musical bag: $30

Save $14

This crossbody bag will help you sport your Wildcats pride from the school in Disney's High School Musical.

$30 at Amazon

More deals on accessories:

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image