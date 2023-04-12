New Phones to Expect in 2023 Best Internet Providers Try CNET Daily Deals Texts Are OTC Hearing Aids for You? Current Refinance Rates Best Solar Companies EPA's Vehicle Emissions Rules Where's Your Tax Refund?
Deals

Prime-Exclusive Offer Saves Members 20% on Everyday Essentials

Save up to $100 on your order when you spend $50 or more on household basics, including kitchen staples, medicine and pet supplies.
Amazon basics oil, allergy medicine, coffee, paper towels and a dog against a green background.
Amazon

With prices on the rise around the country, it's important to save money wherever you can. And if you're an Amazon Prime member, righty now you can stock up on everyday essentials like paper towels, coffee and garbage bags for less. When you spend $50 or more on select basics, you'll automatically get 20% off your entire order. This offer is only available if you're a Prime member, and there's no set expiration, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

You can shop the entire selection of eligible items at the link above, and all you need to do to get the discount is sign in to your Prime account and add the items to your cart -- no coupon code needed. There's a huge selection of household basics you can pick up on sale, with a maximum discount of $100. You can pick up everything from kitchen items like ground coffeecanola oil and snack bags to over-the-counter medicine like ibuprofen tablets and decongestants. This is also a great chance to save on pet supplies like treats, poop bags, flea and tick treatments and more. There's plenty more on sale -- from baby wipes to staples -- and some items are already on sale for a few dollars off so you can really rack up the savings.

