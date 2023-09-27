X
Primal Kitchen Is Offering Buy One, Get One Collagen Mixes

Snag delicious drink mix options full of collagen peptides to support your hair, skin and nails at a deep discount.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Adrian Marlow
Adding collagen supplements to your wellness regimen can offer a number of health benefits as you age. If you've ever considered trying out collagen powders, you're not going to want to miss this deal. Right now when you buy one collagen drink mix from Primal Kitchen, you'll get another one free. Just use promo code 2SCOOPS at checkout to take advantage of this stellar promotion. This offer is available now through Oct. 5. 

Collagen supplements are a great way to boost and fortify the health of your skin, joints and more. They help you maintain the youthful glow of your skin, promoting its elasticity, moisture and volume. The amino acids in collagen are the building blocks of the proteins that keep your system functioning optimally, and they can aid in building muscle mass along with alleviating joint pain. It helps form the connective tissue that keeps our bodies in working order, which helps reduce the physical and cosmetic signs of aging. In these ways and more, collagen is a win-win for your body, which accounts for the growing popularity of the supplement. 

When it comes to the health of our bodies, it can be hard to get the essential nutrients our bodies crave in this fast paced world -- and sometimes a big barrier to getting enough of the good stuff is taste. That's why Primal Kitchen has created an entire lineup of easy-to-consume collagen products in a variety of flavors that you can add to your coffees, teas, smoothies and more, to make it easier than ever to boost your collagen intake

With Keto and Paleo friendly options and even pre-portioned drink mixes, Primal Kitchen makes grabbing the good stuff on the go easy as pie -- but a lot healthier. You can grab an indulgent Chocolate or Vanilla Coconut mix, or a staple like Peanut Butter. And there are even more options like this fun Snickerdoodle mix, Chai and Matcha mixes, and even a Hazelnut creamer, which are all great ways to get that collagen into your system, too. Prices start at just $30, so check out the entire selection and get your glow on.

