Preserve Your Summer Memories and Save 40% on Mixbook Scrapbooks

Don't keep your pictures in your phone forever. Print them out to share with friends and family. Mixbook can help you turn your precious memories into photo books, cards, calendars and more. And right now you can get 40% off everything at Mixbook and get free shipping with the code WAVES from now until July 18.

With its customizable layouts and themes, Mixbook has modernized the scrapbook. Simply upload your photos and let your creativity fly. You can even use photos from Facebook, Instagram or Google Photos.

Mixbook's simple navigation allows you to easily turn your vacation photos into a story. You can add captions, decoration or create collages with your photo book. Mixbook is great for making meaningful gifts too. You can craft the perfect personalized gift for a loved one to treasure for years. Create cards, fun calendars or even turn your photos into hangable wall art with Mixbook's canvas option. Take advantage of this deal and preserve your memories before this sale ends.

Check out our picks for the best photo books of 2022.