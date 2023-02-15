'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer, Release Date iOS 16.3.1 Update 'Ant-Man 3' Review The Best Super Bowl Ad Valentine's Day Deals Secret Netflix Menu for V- Day Top-Searched Date Nights Restaurant.com: $200 for $20
Prepare for Power Outages and More With Up to $720 Off Jackery Solar Generators

Jackery makes some of our overall favorite off-grid power stations, and right now Amazon has them on sale for as much as 36% off.
A black and orange Jackery power station against a red background.
These days, going "off the grid" doesn't mean you actually have to take yourself off the grid. There are tons of portable power stations and solar generators out there that can juice up your devices pretty much anywhere. And right now, you've got an opportunity to pick up some of our favorite models on the market at a discount. Amazon is offering up to 36% off Jackery power stations, solar panels and bundles, with some discounted by more than $700. With no set expiration for this sale, we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

With several different setups and sizes on sale, you'll have no trouble finding a system that works for your needs. If you're after a compact power station that's great for weekend camping trips and beach days, you can pick up this Explorer 300 power station for $240, which is $110 off the usual price. With a 293Wh capacity, it can recharge your phone up to 30 times, your camera up to 15 times or your laptop twice. You can recharge it in under four hours using a standard wall outlet, or pair it with this SolarSaga 100-watt solar panel for true off-grid power. Currently on sale for $209, which saves you $91 compared to the usual price, the versatile 100-watt SolarSaga takes just seconds to set up, is durable with an IP65 weather-resistance rating and is extremely portable at just 6 pounds. 

And if you want to go all-out, you can pick up the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro, which we named the best larger solar generator and the best solar generator for fast charging in our tests. It's pricey at $2,879, which is still $720 off from the usual price, but it's a serious setup that includes a 2,160Wh power station and two 200-watt solar panels, making it great for RVs, camper vans and even as backup power for your home in case of blackouts and emergencies.

