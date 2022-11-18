Prepare for Certification With This $45 CompTIA and IT Exam Training Bundle

If you're looking to build IT skills and set out on a pathway towards earning your credentials, check out the . For $45, you'll get lifetime access to 180 hours of material from LinuxPath, CramWise, DojoLab, CodeDirect and ExamsDigest that will take you from novice to expert -- all at your own pace, for hundreds less than it would cost for you to enroll in each of these programs individually. This deal is available now through Nov. 23.

Your purchase will unlock unlimited lifetime access to five courses with 180 hours of content, allowing you to learn and practice at your own pace. With hands-on exercises, interactive lessons and more, you'll be able to master essential IT concepts and develop a variety of skills, including how to build and manage an enterprise Linux infrastructure and professional desktop applications with Python, along with the skills to perform basic to advanced levels of network and security configurations, manage processes, run applications and manipulate how they work, trouble shoot hardware and network issues and more.

You'll also get access to an array of practice exams covering CompTIA, Cisco and AWS objectives, with both intensive labs and performance-based questions, so you can prepare for your certification exams with confidence.

