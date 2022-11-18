Live: Early Black Friday Sales Amazon Black Friday Apple Black Friday Best Buy Black Friday Best Phone Deal Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Xbox Series S Sale 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Prepare for Certification With This $45 CompTIA and IT Exam Training Bundle

Break into the IT industry with high-quality online training and practice exams that will help you develop in-demand skills, even if you're a beginner.
A close-up of a hand holding a pencil and bubbling in answers on an exam.
Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu | Unsplash

If you're looking to build IT skills and set out on a pathway towards earning your credentials, check out the Complete CompTIA and IT Exam training bundle. For $45, you'll get lifetime access to 180 hours of material from LinuxPath, CramWise, DojoLab, CodeDirect and ExamsDigest that will take you from novice to expert -- all at your own pace, for hundreds less than it would cost for you to enroll in each of these programs individually. This deal is available now through Nov. 23.

See at StackSocial

Your purchase will unlock unlimited lifetime access to five courses with 180 hours of content, allowing you to learn and practice at your own pace. With hands-on exercises, interactive lessons and more, you'll be able to master essential IT concepts and develop a variety of skills, including how to build and manage an enterprise Linux infrastructure and professional desktop applications with Python, along with the skills to perform basic to advanced levels of network and security configurations, manage processes, run applications and manipulate how they work, trouble shoot hardware and network issues and more. 

You'll also get access to an array of practice exams covering CompTIA, Cisco and AWS objectives, with both intensive labs and performance-based questions, so you can prepare for your certification exams with confidence. 

Read moreBest Online Python Course for 2022

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.