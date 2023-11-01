Power Up Anywhere With Up to 48% Off Anker Power Stations

Whether you tend to spend time off the grid or you just want backup power for those times you experience inclement weather or other events that bring power outages, investing in a portable power station is a good idea for most folks. Right now Amazon has slashed prices on Anker portable power stations, solar panels and power banks by up to 48%, making it a great time to nab one if you've been on the fence. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Looking for a low-cost option for basic backup power? The Anker 535 portable power station is the cheapest solar generator on offer. At 36% off, you can grab it for $200 less than its regular list price, bringing the cost to just $350. It has nine ports including four AC outlets, three USB-A ports, a USB-C port and a car outlet. Plus, it weighs less than 17 pounds, making it an easy option to take with you anywhere.

However, if you just need a device for charging laptops, phones and other small devices, you can grab a portable power bank instead. The Powerhouse 90 is on sale for $130 right now -- a $70 savings.

If you're looking for the biggest bang for your buck, check out Anker's Powerhouse 757 Solix F1200 portable power station. Regularly listing for a whopping $1,400, Amazon has slashed the price by 48%, meaning you'll pay just $735 to snag one for yourself. It has a capacity of 1,229 watt-hours and can charge up to 13 devices simultaneously. And recharging is a breeze. Plugging it in to an outlet can get you up to 80% charged in one hour, while using a solar panel will get you there in under four.

And if you're looking for a bundle that includes both a portable power station and some solar panels, there are several options to choose from, including this incredible bundle deal that includes an Anker 555 solar generator and two 100-watt solar panels. It typically lists for $1,500, but you can score it for less than a grand right now. Amazon has it available for $945. With a capacity of 1,024 watt-hours and 12 ports, including three high-speed USB-C ports, this may be a solid option for getting everything you need in one package.

There are plenty of other solid deals available, too, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Amazon to find the right fit for your needs.