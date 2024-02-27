X
Pokemon Day Deals: Snag Savings on All Things Pokemon With These Sales

As the world celebrates 28 years of Pokemon, now is the time to score fantastic deals on trading cards, video games, books, toys and more.

A Pokemon board game, plushie and video game are displayed against a blue background.
Ravensburger/Nintendo/Jazwares/CNET

Pokemon Day is observed on Feb. 27 every year by fans wordwide to commemorate the official launch of the game in 1996. As of today, Pokemon has been around for 28 years, and continues to be a big hit across generations. The Pokemon Company is set to host a Pokemon Presents event on its official YouTube channel today at 9 a.m. ET, where we expect to see plenty of updates and announcements about the latest in the Poke-verse.

Today is also a great day to cash in on deals across various retailers on games, toys, merchandise and more for yourself or another Pokemon fan in your life. We've scoured the internet to find the most enticing Pokemon deals currently available and have highlighted the best finds below. Catch 'em while you can.

pokemon
The Pokemon Company

Best Pokemon Day deals

Free Pokemon Day 2024 Card

If you purchase $15 or more in Pokemon trading cards, Best Buy will throw in a free card featuring Ceruledge from Pokemon Horizons. Just add eligible cards to your cart and the Ceruledge Pokemon Day 2024 promo card will be added automatically. 

Details
Free with $15 purchase of Pokemon cards
See at Best Buy

Ravensburger Pokemon Labyrinth Game: $21

This moving maze Pokemon game from Ravensburger is a perfect addition to your next game night. It's recommended for players 7 and up.  

Details
Save $14
$21 at Best Buy

Jazwares Pokemon 24-inch Pikachu Plush: $35

This massive 24-inch Pikachu plush is the perfect cuddle companion for fans of any age.

Details
Save $20
$35 at Best Buy

Pokemon Legends Arceus: $40

You can score the Pokemon Legends Arceus game for the Nintendo Switch for just $40 at Walmart right now. 

Details
Save $20
$40 at Walmart

More Pokemon Day deals:

Most of these deals are just for today, and many are available in limited quantities, so be sure to make your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

