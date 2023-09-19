X
Pick Up Some New Kicks at 35% Off With DSW's Sitewide Sale

Step into fall in style with savings on sneakers, boots, accessories and more.

Adam Oram

DSW sitewide sale

Save 35%

Today only, you can save 35% sitewide at DSW with code QUICK35. Whether you need trendy boots for fall or a set of new sneakers, there's plenty on offer with women's and men's shoes seeing savings. 

DSW is running a new sale on shoes for both adults and children with 35% off regular prices -- today only -- when you use coupon code QUICK35 during checkout. The sitewide sale is a great opportunity to get the shoes you need for your fall and winter wardrobe.

Women's shoes are available in several styles, including flats, sneakers, heels and sandals with a ton of color options. For men, you can save on both casual and dress shoes as well as a huge variety of sneakers, boots, slippers and more. And kids shoes are even cheaper with this sale, whether you want cool kicks for a baby or toddler, fun light-up shoes or footwear for bigger kids. The sale also extends to accessories like handbags, belts, hats and scarves so you can get fully kitted out ahead of the colder months. Just be sure to place your order today and use that coupon code to save. 

