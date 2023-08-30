X
Run Towards This Palladium Labor Day Deal

French footwear brand Palladium's Labor Day sale gets you 25% off everything.

Sashay into your Labor Day barbecue in style this year with a pair of shoes from French footwear label Palladium. Boasting everything from low-top sneakers to heeled boots, Palladium shoes fit everyone's style. This Labor Day, you can get 25% off sitewide from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. 

Shop Palladium's Labor Day sale See at Palladium
I recently got the Pallabase Leather boots from Palladium and they've quickly become one of my favorite pairs of shoes. The heeled boots are made of a silk leather exterior with a cotton interior, making them easy to clean and comfortable to wear.

If you're looking for a pair of high quality shoes for the new school year or for casual everyday wear, you're bound to find something on Palladium's website. The shoes can run you a couple hundred dollars when full price, so make sure to take advantage of this special Labor Day deal. 

