Our Promo Code Scores You a 6-Bottle Naked Wines Sampler for Just $40

If you're hosting some holiday get-togethers, you may be looking to stock up on refreshments. And if you want to branch out from the wine selection at your local store, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Naked Wines is one of our favorite wine clubs of 2023, and right now you can get a curated six-bottle sampler shipped to your front door for just $40. Use promo code CNET100 to get this offer, which saves you $100 compared with the usual price.

If you're new to wine, walking into your local liquor store can feel intimidating. There are just so many options. You may even wonder how a wine can be dry when it's literally liquid. Don't worry: We get it. That's where a wine subscription service comes in handy. It will help you figure out what you like. All you have to do is answer a few simple questions, and Naked Wines will do the rest. You can return the wines you don't absolutely love -- no questions asked. Naked Wines is also special because it connects you to some of the world's best independent winemakers, bringing you top-quality offerings at significantly lower prices.

If you're ready to order, you can try a six-bottle sample pack for only $40. You can also browse other selections, including Naked Wines' top-rated and buzz-worthy packs. Whether you want to expand your own palate or impress friends with an amazing new bottle, Naked Wines has you covered.