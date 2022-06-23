Save Up to 30% On Nerf Blasters, Water Guns and More Summer Gear at Amazon

Everyone loves a good Nerf fight. Whether it's in the hallways of your office, the living room of your home or outside with your kids, it's always a good time. And the best thing about Nerf blasters is the variety of sizes and shapes, so everyone can participate. If you don't already have the perfect Nerf arsenal at home or in the office, then you'll want to take full advantage of the sale happening at Amazon right now. Perhaps to celebrate Nerf's terrifying new mascot, Murph, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a variety of different Nerf blasters, as well as water guns and other outdoor toys. There's no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available.

You'll find all the Nerf gear you need for fun-filled summer days for less at this sale. If you're looking to grab a couple different blasters so everyone can participate, you can pick up a few of these on sale for just $12 each. Or, if you're looking to secure victory through superior firepower, you can grab this for $28, $6 off the usual price. There's even a replica of the used in The Mandalorian on sale for $90, a discount of $36. And if you're not in the market for some Nerf blasters, this is still a chance to grab some other great summer gear, like this or this , at a discount.