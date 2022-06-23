Save Up to 30% On Nerf Blasters, Water Guns and More Summer Gear at Amazon

Early Prime Day Deals MacBook Pro M2 Review 4th of July Mattress Deals 50% Off Pet Supplies Free $10 to Spend on Prime Day
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Nothing says summer like a fun Nerf fight in the sun, and right now you can garb all the gear you need for less.
The Nerf replica of the Amban Phase-pulse blaster rifle used in The Mandalorian against a black background.
Nerf

Everyone loves a good Nerf fight. Whether it's in the hallways of your office, the living room of your home or outside with your kids, it's always a good time. And the best thing about Nerf blasters is the variety of sizes and shapes, so everyone can participate. If you don't already have the perfect Nerf arsenal at home or in the office, then you'll want to take full advantage of the sale happening at Amazon right now. Perhaps to celebrate Nerf's terrifying new mascot, Murph, Amazon is offering up to 30% off a variety of different Nerf blasters, as well as water guns and other outdoor toys. There's no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. 

You'll find all the Nerf gear you need for fun-filled summer days for less at this sale. If you're looking to grab a couple different blasters so everyone can participate, you can pick up a few of these Disruptor Elites on sale for just $12 each. Or, if you're looking to secure victory through superior firepower, you can grab this Amazon-exclusive Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster for $28, $6 off the usual price. There's even a replica of the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster used in The Mandalorian on sale for $90, a discount of $36. And if you're not in the market for some Nerf blasters, this is still a chance to grab some other great summer gear, like this Vortex Ultra Grip football or this Fortnite Beef Boss water blaster, at a discount. 