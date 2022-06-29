Old Navy's Fourth of July Sale Offers New Summer Styles Starting at $2

It's that time of year again, when we gather around the barbecue and enjoy a meal with friends and family. Since you'll almost certainly be attending or hosting a cookout this summer, you have every reason to update your wardrobe and look your best. During Old Navy's Fourth of July sale, you can find reasonably priced clothing for the entire family with . And, you'll even get up to 60% off storewide.

The apparel you'll see at the lowest prices are most certainly shirts and accessories. For example, you can pick up a pair of for only $2. Following that are for $4 and that you can match with your family, also for $4. Men's start at $6 and you can expect to spend no more than $62 on this when you only shop for items on sale.

Kids, as always during major fashion sales, have the most affordable options across the board. There are girls and for $10, while boys are $8. Women's clothing has the most variety and availability, so if you're looking for cheaper clothes that will hold up during the summer, you'll find them here. Similar to men's clothing, women's apparel starts at $2 and the most expensive item on sale is these for $45 (after your discount is applied at checkout).

There's a lot of variety and options for clothes this summer and beyond, so if you want to look fly through this season, check out this Old Navy sale before it ends.