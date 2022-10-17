Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
NYX Cosmetics Is Offering 20% Off Sitewide for a Limited Time Only

Check out this sale where you can snag affordable and functional makeup today.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Lip cream and eyeshadow palette on a yellow background
NYX

Ready to give yourself a brand new makeup collection? If so, NYX is giving you 20% off sitewide when you spend $35 or more at checkout. You'll also get a free Strictly Vinyl lip gloss and free shipping.

When I first started dabbling in makeup, NYX was one of the first brands I turned to because of its affordability and functionality. To this day, I'm still a huge fan of all of its lipsticks and eye pencils.

See at NYX

One of the products that I'm using right now is actually this jumbo eye pencil for $6. It comes in 16 shades from bright to smokier hues as well. You can use this makeup pencil as an eyeshadow crayon and eye pencil or as an eye makeup primer.

If you're the type of person that likes to give your lips some shape, you can also try this $5 slim lip pencil that gives you the ability to have a long lasting look without makeup bleeding. This is also a product I've bought multiple times and I love the way it glides right on.

Should you be looking for something with a high-gloss finish, get this Shine Loud lip color for just $12. Or check out the item I still buy to this day: The soft matte lip cream. This $7 lip cream comes in an array of colors, from dazzling red to nudes to soft pinks.  

There's much more on sale. If you want to get your hands on affordable makeup that will still make you look good, head over to NYX today for the entire sale.

