NYX Cosmetics Is Offering 20% Off Sitewide for a Limited Time Only

Ready to give yourself a brand new makeup collection? If so, NYX is giving you when you spend $35 or more at checkout. You'll also get a free Strictly Vinyl lip gloss and free shipping.

When I first started dabbling in makeup, NYX was one of the first brands I turned to because of its affordability and functionality. To this day, I'm still a huge fan of all of its lipsticks and eye pencils.

One of the products that I'm using right now is actually this for $6. It comes in 16 shades from bright to smokier hues as well. You can use this makeup pencil as an eyeshadow crayon and eye pencil or as an eye makeup primer.

If you're the type of person that likes to give your lips some shape, you can also try this $5 that gives you the ability to have a long lasting look without makeup bleeding. This is also a product I've bought multiple times and I love the way it glides right on.

Should you be looking for something with a high-gloss finish, get this for just $12. Or check out the item I still buy to this day: The soft matte lip cream. This $7 comes in an array of colors, from dazzling red to nudes to soft pinks.

There's much more on sale. If you want to get your hands on affordable makeup that will still make you look good, head over to for the entire sale.