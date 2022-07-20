Nutribullet Flash Sale: Save 20% on the Nutribullet Pro 900

Summer heat getting to you? Cool off with a homemade margarita. Maybe even some frosé? Upgrade your blender and craft the perfect frozen summer cocktail with the . You can snag one for 20% off right now by using the code NBPRO20 at checkout.

The NutriBullet Pro 900 doesn't just make cocktails, it can also help you live a more health-conscious lifestyle. Create smoothies, soups, nut butter, spreads, dips and more in less than 60 seconds -- the Pro 900 can handle it all. NutriBullet also has hundreds of free recipes on its website to help inspire you.

With its sharp blades and powerful 900-watt motor, this blender can crush even the hardest chunks of ice with ease. The Pro 900 also comes apart easily and is dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze. This personal blender comes with two 32-ounce cup sets with lids, so you can take your smoothies on the go. You can choose from an array of fun colors, including the newest matte color editions, exclusively available on . Get the Pro 900 for just $96 right now, but hurry: This offer expires July 22 (save $24).

Looking for a blender with more capacity? Check out our favorite full-sized blenders of 2022.