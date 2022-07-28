Neatly Store Up to 180 Batteries With This $23 Battery Organizer

Scrambling around in the bottom of a drawer for batteries is a frequent struggle, for me at least. But you can solve that problem with this nifty . It organizes your batteries and stores them safely until you're ready to use them. Normally $30, it's now discounted to $23. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to take advantage of these savings and get the lowest price. This offer is available now through July 31.

This double-sided battery organizer holds up to 180 batteries of various sizes (78 AA, 64 AAA, eight 9-volt, 10 C, 8 D and 12 flat) and comes equipped with a battery tester so you can check and make sure your batteries are still in working condition. This can save you some headaches if it's been a while since you bought the battery you're about to use.

The case has a handle, making it easy to transport, but it's also small enough to put in a drawer or light enough to be mounted to the wall if you have a workshop or garage where you need batteries handy. It's made of durable plastic and is splash-proof, so your batteries should be safe, even if something spills on the case. The lid is also transparent on both sides so that you can easily see which sizes need to be replaced when you're running low.

If you find yourself struggling to rummage through junk drawers for a spare battery for a toy, remote control, fire detector or other device that needs power, this might be a cost-efficient solution worth checking out.