It's National Pizza Week and many of your favorite pizza joints are offering free pies and discounts to celebrate.

Roughly 3 billion pizza pies are sold in the US each year, equal to about 350 slices a second. The most popular topping? Pepperoni: It's the No. 1 choice for 64% of Americans, according to a YouGov poll.



See all the National Pizza Week deals below and check back frequently for updates.



Bertucci's

Through Saturday, is offering a buy one, get one free combo on its brick-oven pizza pies, available for dine-in or to-go customers who use promo code PIZZAWEEK.

Casey's

Through Feb. 28, when you buy one large pizza you can get a second one at 40% off by using promo code BOGO.



Still hungry? A large-pizza purchase also entitles you to eight traditional or boneless wings .

Cicis Pizza

Cicis is using National Pizza Week to launch its : Mondays and Tuesdays through Feb. 14, the restaurant's endless pizza buffet is only $5.

"Amid rising costs and following the hectic holiday season, we're proud to offer a strong value proposition for our guests, ensuring everyone can enjoy a great meal at an affordable price," Cicis President Jeff Hetsel said in a statement.

You must have the on your phone when you order.

Domino's

is offering a "mix and match" deal during National Pizza Week: Choose any two medium pizzas, pastas or other menu items for $7 each.



For carryout orders, get a one-topping pizza, a or an eight-piece order of wings for $8.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

On Jan. 10 (and every Tuesday) is offering 50% off glasses and bottles of wine and sangria.

Hungry Howie's

Get a small two-topping pizza for just $7. Check out other current deals on .

Little Caesars

Get four pepperoni slices and eight Italian Cheese Stix with Crazy Sauce for $7. Or upgrade to Bacon or Jalapeno Stix for just a dollar more.

Marco's Pizza

Through Jan. 14, is offering two medium one-topping pizzas, Cheezy Bread and a two-liter bottle of Pepsi for $22 when using promo code HD189.

Marco's diners can also get 30% off menu-priced pizzas using promo code GREAT30 through Jan. 20 or take home a large Pepperoni Magnifico for just $10 with discount code PEPMAG.



Papa Johns

Get an Epic Stuff Crust Pizza from Papa Johns with a topping of your choice for just $13.99.

Pasqually's Pizza & Wings

From Jan. 8 to 15, is offering a BOGO pizza deal: Buy one special pizza and get a free cheese pie when you use offer code FreeCheesePZ.

There are about 20 independently owned Pasqually's locations in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio.

Peter Piper Pizza

With 's Double Up deal, you can get two large one-topping pizzas for $28.

Pieology

is celebrating National Pizza Week with a free Premium Crust upgrade on in-store and online orders for users of its .



In-store guests can also enjoy a Signature or three-topping pizza with a beverage for $10.

Pizza Hut

The new -- two slices of Thin 'N Crispy crust pizza, folded over and sprinkled with parmesan cheese and oregano -- are for a limited time.

Uno Pizzeria and Grill

Uno's is offering National Pizza Week deals all week: