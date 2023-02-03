National Frozen Yogurt Day is Feb. 6, and froyo purveyors from coast to coast are offering freebies and discounts.

Though yogurt dates back at least 5,000 years, frozen yogurt isn't quite so ancient. Massachusetts dairy company H.P. Hood is credited with bringing soft-serve "frogurt" to the market in the 1970s.



Since then, other innovators have rolled out more soft-serve and hard-pack options -- and a mountain of toppings -- to help make frozen yogurt a $1.63 billion industry by 2020.

So stop worrying about why a chilled dessert is being celebrated in February and check out all the National Frozen Yogurt Day deals below.

16 Handles

16 Handles is offering $5 worth of free frozen yogurt to loyalty members who download the 16 Handles app.

Menchie's

All day long on National Frozen Yogurt Day, when you buy one Menchie's froyo you get another one free.

Plus, from Feb. 7 through Feb 20, Menchie's app members get Double Smiles points on their orders.

Orange Leaf

On National Frozen Yogurt Day, enjoy a $6 Fill-A-Cup at Orange Leaf.

Red Mango

On Feb. 6, Red Mango is offering Fill-A-Cups with all flavors and toppings for just $5.

Sweet Frog

Sweet Frog loyalty members get a buy one, get one deal on Feb. 6.

TCBY

TCBY is giving away free 6-ounce frozen yogurts all day long on Feb. 6. It doesn't get any cheaper than free!

Yogurtland

This national chain is offering BOGO frozen yogurt or ice cream on Feb. 6, plus triple Real Rewards points on any Yogurtland purchases.