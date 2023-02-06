Where to Get Free Yogurt on National Frozen Yogurt Day

It's National Frozen Yogurt Day today and froyo joints across the nation are offering cool deals.

Though yogurt dates back millennia, frozen yogurt isn't quite so ancient. Massachusetts dairy company H.P. Hood is credited with bringing soft-serve "frogurt" to the market in the 1970s.



Since then, other innovators have rolled out more soft-serve and hard-pack options -- and a mountain of toppings -- to help make frozen yogurt a $1.63 billion industry.

So stop worrying about why a cold dessert is celebrated in February and check out all the National Frozen Yogurt Day deals below.

16 Handles

16 Handles is offering $5 worth of free frozen yogurt to loyalty members who download the 16 Handles app.

Menchie's

All day long on National Frozen Yogurt Day, when you buy one Menchie's froyo you get another one free.

Plus, from Feb. 7 through Feb 20, Menchie's app members get Double Smiles points on their orders.

Orange Leaf

On National Frozen Yogurt Day, enjoy a $6 Fill-A-Cup at Orange Leaf.

Pinkberry

Pinkberry is offering BOGO frozen yogurt on Feb. 6. Founded in 2005, the L.A.-based chain has more than a 100 locations nationwide.

Red Mango

On Feb. 6, Red Mango is offering Fill-A-Cups with all flavors and toppings for just $5.

SweetFrog

SweetFrog loyalty members get a buy one, get one deal on Feb. 6.

TCBY

TCBY is giving away free 6-ounce frozen yogurts all day long on Feb. 6. It doesn't get any cheaper than free!

Yogurtland

This national chain is offering BOGO frozen yogurt or ice cream on Feb. 6, plus triple Real Rewards points on any Yogurtland purchase.

Yogurt Mountain



Buy one Yogurt Mountain froyo and get one free when you scan your app at checkout. This Alabama-based chain has more than 40 locations across the southeastern United States.