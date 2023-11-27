My Absolute Favorite Premade Meal Service Is 50% Off for Cyber Monday

I've tried nearly every prepared meal delivery service under the sun -- well over two dozen at this point -- and Fresh N Lean is the best and most consistent meal subscription I've had (read my full review here.) I'm not the only one who agrees which is probably why the popular service doesn't run a ton of sales or deals. Right now for Cyber Monday, Fresh N Lean is offering 50% off your first order of food. That means you can score as many as 21 meals for under $112 if you choose the largest plan. If you're counting, that's about $5.30 per meal and a whole lot cheaper than ordering takeout or even cooking.

And, yes, these meals may arrive fresh but they're meant to be frozen so you can stock the fridge for when you need a quick lunch or dinner in the coming weeks or months.

You're technically signing up for a subscription to get this deal, but if you don't like what you get in your first box, you can pause or cancel the service with no annoying commitments or long contracts to honor. If you do like it -- and I'm guessing you will -- you can continue your Fresh N Lean subscription for the normal price. (Spoiler alert: Even at the full price it's about the best value in meal kits we've found.)

Fresh N Lean also has really tasty snacks such as these low-sugar macaroons. David Watsky/CNET

So how much does Fresh N Lean really cost? Meal plans vary depending on how many you choose but the more you order per week the cheaper they become. Choose just one meal per day for five days and Fresh N Lean costs close to $16 per meal. Choose three meals per day and it's under $11 per meal.

No matter what you decide to do in the long run, you'd be silly not to stock up on a cache of meals for 50% off using this Cyber Monday banger of a deal.