Google Pixel 6A Review Pixel 6A vs. Pixel 6 MacBook Pro Deals Best iPhone VPN 15 Dorm Essentials Acer Chromebook 311 Deal Best Tower Fan Best Smoothie Blender On Sale
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Michaels' Back-To-School Sale Offers Discounts on Paint, Easels and More

Looking for essential art materials and tools on discount? Check out this sale dedicated to you.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Markers, easel and paint on a blue background
Michaels

Art students need school supplies too. But when you need budget art materials, where can you go to get them at a discount? One retailer is Michaels. And during Michaels' new school sale, you can snag arts and crafts, easels, washable markers and more for less. And if you shop for regular price purchases you get 20% off with the code 22MADEBYYOU and free shipping on orders of $49 or more.

See at Michaels

One item that's usually very expensive for artists are canvases (especially high-quality ones). This sale will give you an eight-pack of 9-by-12 inch canvases by Artist's Loft Necessities for $13. These pastel-colored dual brush pens are $15 (save $12) and work well for coloring, fine art and illustrations. 

If you need acrylic paint, then Liquitex Basics acrylic paint is $11, and if you add another you'll get the second one for 50% off. You can also pick up a Super Value 25-piece brush set for half off too.

While you won't find high-end products here, this sale is ideal for people who want to practice and create without breaking the bank. Head over to Michaels for the entire sale across materials and mediums.

More back-to-school art deals

Read more: Best Places to Shop for Back-to-School Supplies