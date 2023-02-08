Maximize Your Tax Return This Year for Less With 25% Off at TaxSlayer

With tax season in full swing, you may be looking for the best tax software to file your 2022 returns. Everyone's needs are different when it comes to the software they will use, but if you're looking for something affordable, you'll want to check out TaxSlayer. The company has several different offerings to help meet your needs, and right now many of them are when you use coupon code SAVE25 during checkout.

In our full review of the software we called it one of the best options for online software for those who freelance or have a side hustle, whereas it's not ideal for those who own rentals or bought property in 2021 and have potential capital gains taxes to consider.

There are a few offers available from TaxSlayer right now, all of which are activated by using code SAVE25. The first is 25% off federal tax returns. This one applies to most people, but it's worth noting that state returns are an additional fee. Next up is 25% off the Classic plan, which is one of the most basic plans that TaxSlayer offers and drops the price down to $15. If you're self-employed or need access to live support chat, the plans which include these benefits are also 25% off right now.

Be sure to and see which plan works out best for your needs.