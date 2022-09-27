Live: Amazon Event Wednesday Probe Crashes Into Asteroid Prime Day 2: Oct. 11-12 Tesla AI Day Hurricane Ian Satellite Images Save on iPad Pro Refurbs Apple Watch Ultra Review EarthLink Internet Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Master Python Programming With Hundreds Off This Training Bundle

Earn a programming certification at home with lifetime access to this 12-course programming bootcamp.
Trademarked Python logo against a background of plaintext editors showcasing code
Skillshare/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

You don't need to drop thousands on pricey university courses to the get professional training and hands-on experience you need to take your IT career to the next level. Online courses are a convenient and affordable alternative that allow you to work at your own pace and from the comfort of your own home. 

Right now at StackSocial, you can get lifetime access to this comprehensive 2022 Python Certification Bootcamp bundle for just $35, hundreds less than it costs to take each course individually. This offer is only available for a limited time, so you'll want to sign up soon to take advantage of the discount.

See at StackSocial

With 12 courses totaling over 100 hours of content and over 1,000 individual lessons, this Python training bundle covers everything from the very basics to advanced concepts and functions. You can get your bearings with the entry-level Python Foundations and Intro to Coding courses, then move on to specialized subjects like app development and automation scripting. There's also a course dedicated to helping you earn your entry-level Python Programmer Certification, a must-have for those looking to take these skills into the professional world. In addition to lectures given by experts from around the globe, these courses also include a variety of hands-on exercises, assignments and exams so you can get comfortable using Python rather than just learning about it.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.