Manduka Yoga Mats Are Still on Sale for Cyber Monday

Voted best overall by CNET's fitness experts, the Manduka is also a yogi favorite. You can still save at least $20 on one.

manduka-pro-yoga-mat
The Manduka ProLite yoga mat is a yogi favorite, and Manduka mats are still on sale at Amazon following Cyber Monday. Depending on the color, you can save from $22 to $37.

ProLite mat sale prices start at $71 at Amazon, down from the list price of $108. There are also a few colors still on sale on Manduka's site.

The Manduka isn't the cheapest mat by any means, but it's a go-to for people who practice yoga and need quality support and stability from their mat on an everyday basis. This mat is 4.7mm thick, lightweight and designed with some sweat resistance in mind. It's also durable, so it may last you years, justifying its higher price tag. 

For cheaper yoga mats, the best yoga mat for beginners and the best yoga mat for travel, check out CNET's list of the best yoga mats

