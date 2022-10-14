Make Your Makeup Pop With Up to 70% Off ColourPop Markdowns

Makeup aficionados, rejoice. ColourPop has a new markdown sale with discounts of up to 70% on select products. During this offer, you can get your hands on inexpensive palettes, lipstick kits, lip gloss, highlighters and other essential makeup.
Want to look like a Disney princess? Then grab this palette collaboration with Disney called it's a princess thing for $17 (save $7) that features 15 soft colors for a magical glam look. For metallic, matte, sparkle and tie-dye colors get this what the shell palette for $9. And for a shimmery highlighter, grab this pretty peachy highlighter with a liquid-powder formula that gives an instant glow for $11.
Other ColorPop products include this jelly-based heartthrob eyeshadow with intense color for about $7. Also, you can snag faux lashes, with this partnership with Barbie for a Malibu Barbie doll lash look for the low price of $5. Finally, this clay it cool collection is inspired by terracotta with bronze and deep reds that gives you a boho vibe for $36 (save $16).
For the rest of this affordable makeup sale, head over to ColourPop today.