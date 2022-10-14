Make Your Makeup Pop With Up to 70% Off ColourPop Markdowns

Makeup aficionados, rejoice. ColourPop has a new markdown sale with discounts of up to . During this offer, you can get your hands on inexpensive palettes, lipstick kits, lip gloss, highlighters and other essential makeup.

Want to look like a Disney princess? Then grab this palette collaboration with Disney called for $17 (save $7) that features 15 soft colors for a magical glam look. For metallic, matte, sparkle and tie-dye colors get this palette for $9. And for a shimmery highlighter, grab this highlighter with a liquid-powder formula that gives an instant glow for $11.

Other ColorPop products include this with intense color for about $7. Also, you can snag faux lashes, with this partnership with Barbie for a Malibu Barbie look for the low price of $5. Finally, this is inspired by terracotta with bronze and deep reds that gives you a boho vibe for $36 (save $16).

For the rest of this affordable makeup sale, head over to .

More ColourPop products on sale

: $7

: $4

: $25

: $17

: $25

: $18

: $24