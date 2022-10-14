Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Make Your Makeup Pop With Up to 70% Off ColourPop Markdowns

Get vibrant makeup starting at the low price of $4.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Highlighter and lipgloss on a blue background
Colourpop

Makeup aficionados, rejoice. ColourPop has a new markdown sale with discounts of up to 70% on select products. During this offer, you can get your hands on inexpensive palettes, lipstick kits, lip gloss, highlighters and other essential makeup.

See at Colourpop

Want to look like a Disney princess? Then grab this palette collaboration with Disney called it's a princess thing for $17 (save $7) that features 15 soft colors for a magical glam look. For metallic, matte, sparkle and tie-dye colors get this what the shell palette for $9. And for a shimmery highlighter, grab this pretty peachy highlighter with a liquid-powder formula that gives an instant glow for $11. 

Other ColorPop products include this jelly-based heartthrob eyeshadow with intense color for about $7. Also, you can snag faux lashes, with this partnership with Barbie for a Malibu Barbie doll lash look for the low price of $5. Finally, this clay it cool collection is inspired by terracotta with bronze and deep reds that gives you a boho vibe for $36 (save $16). 

For the rest of this affordable makeup sale, head over to ColourPop today.

More ColourPop products on sale

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.