Make the Switch to All-Electric Yard Tools With $350 off This Greenworks Bundle

Wrestling with loud and unwieldy gas-powered tools can make yard work more of a hassle than it already is. If you're looking for a more convenient alternative, then it may be time to make the switch to electric yard tools. And right now at Best Buy, you can snag everything you need to keep your yard in tip-top shape at a discount. Today only, the tech retailer is offering a whopping $350 off this Greenworks 80V three-tool bundle, which drops the price down to $650. This offer is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This bundle comes with everything you need to keep your yard looking its best this summer. You get a 21-inch self-propelled mower that has built-in LEDs and a handle that folds down to help save space in your garage or shed. There's also a 13-inch string trimmer that features a variable-speed trigger for precise work, and a powerful leaf blower that can generate air speeds of up to 170 MPH, and is significantly quieter than gas-powered alternatives. All three tools are completely electric, and can be powered by the included 80V 4.0 Ah battery. That can power the mower for about 45 minutes on a single charge, and it fully recharges in just 30 minutes. You can also pick up a spare battery for $70 off right now so you can work without interruption.