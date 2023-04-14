5 Best VPNs in 2023 10 Sunscreen Myths Best Internet Providers Try CNET Daily Deals Texts Current Refinance Rates Best Solar Companies Taxes 2023 Cheat Sheet EPA's Vehicle Emissions Rules
Deals

Let This Discounted Meater Smart Thermostat Help You Master Grilling

From steaks to chicken and everything in between, make sure it's just the right temperature with this affordable accessory.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane

With the warmer weather finally arriving in most of the country, it's time to start thinking about and preparing for barbecue season. There's nothing worse than severely undercooking or overcooking your meat, and it's not always super easy to tell from looking at it whether it's done or not. Take the guess work out of your cooking this season with a discounted Meater Smart Thermometer, on sale for just $55 today. Normally, these run for around $70, and this is one of the best prices we've seen in a while on this.

Meater Smart Thermometer
$55 at Woot

Getting things set up is easy. You need to connect the probe to your smartphone via the free Meater app, and then you're ready to go. Stick the thermometer in the meat and monitor the progress. It works for both iOS and Android phones and has a guided cooking system that will help walk you through things to make sure your meat is cooked to perfection. It connects via Bluetooth and has a 33-foot range, so you don't need to stand right next to it the whole time. 

Summer barbeques start with a grill.

