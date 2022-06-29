Let Staples Help You Prepare for the Upcoming School Year With Deals Starting at Under $1

Before you know it, students all over the country will be heading back to school for the new school year. And before that happens, you'll probably be putting together a list of all the cool and functional things you need to make sure your kids are fully prepared for class. So if you're interested in getting school supplies ahead of time, this sale at Staples with is the ideal sale for you.

From notebooks and glue to rulers and pencils, you'll find everything you need at Staples. If you want to buy glue, you can pick up for $0.40. Or if you want you can also pick that up for $0.75. If you have a child who loves colorful erasers on their pencils, you can get a package of for $0.75 as well.

Older kids who need essentials such as , and - and wide-ruled paper will find them in different styles and at affordable prices. And we can't forget the artistic kids who love Crayola markers, colored pencils and even pastels. You can grab a pack of 10 and for $2 each.

The most you'll spend on one item is just $2. Everything else during this offer is below that price, making it a worthwhile deal for you to grab everything you need early and in bulk. While this offer doesn't have an end date, if you want to snag supplies right now, head over to Staples today, to stock up on all the school essentials you need.