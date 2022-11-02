SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Best Buy Deals Pokemon Go November Events Best Celeb Costumes RSV Cases Surge Winter Prep for Homes Daylight Saving Time Election Day
Learn the Ins and Outs of Microsoft PowerShell With This $30 Certification Bundle

Learn how to deploy task automation to improve efficiency with this three-course bundle created for system administrators just getting started with PowerShell.
Microsoft's PowerShell is used for automating the management of systems and to better control network resources remotely, making it a valuable tool for system administrators. If you're just getting started with PowerShell, the Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle can help. It offers lifetime access to three courses with a total of 11 hours of content. And right now, these e-learning resources are on sale for just $30 -- saving you hundreds off the cost of taking each course separately. This offer ends Nov. 9. 

If you're an IT professional looking for a way to boost your productivity, learning the ins and outs of using PowerShell is a good idea, and these classes will help you understand Active Directory, automate tasks like file purging and scheduled service restarts, and much more. Plus, because you can access them anytime, you can learn at your own pace at a time that fits into your schedule. Certification of completion is included. If you're ready to master the essentials of PowerShell and increase your efficiency administrating a Windows system or environment, this might be a deal worth investing in. 

