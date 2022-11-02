Learn the Ins and Outs of Microsoft PowerShell With This $30 Certification Bundle

Microsoft's PowerShell is used for automating the management of systems and to better control network resources remotely, making it a valuable tool for system administrators. If you're just getting started with PowerShell, the can help. It offers lifetime access to three courses with a total of 11 hours of content. And right now, these e-learning resources are on sale for just $30 -- saving you hundreds off the cost of taking each course separately. This offer ends Nov. 9.

If you're an IT professional looking for a way to boost your productivity, learning the ins and outs of using PowerShell is a good idea, and these classes will help you understand Active Directory, automate tasks like file purging and scheduled service restarts, and much more. Plus, because you can access them anytime, you can learn at your own pace at a time that fits into your schedule. Certification of completion is included. If you're ready to master the essentials of PowerShell and increase your efficiency administrating a Windows system or environment, this might be a deal worth investing in.