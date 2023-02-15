Learn Sign Language With This All-in-One Bundle on Sale for Just $20

Being able to communicate in a second language is incredibly useful, but you might not have thought about adding sign language to your repertoire before. Many deaf and hard-of-hearing people rely on sign language as a means of communication, so being able to converse in sign language is a skill that would be an asset to anyone. The from Intellezy Learning and Able Lingo offers 13 courses covering a wide range of vital ASL terms and phrases. And it's marked down to just $20 for a limited time.

ASL uses a person's eyes, face, hands and body to communicate. This bundle includes 29 hours of instruction that will help you master useful signs, improve your communication and become an American Sign Language expert. You don't need any prior knowledge to get started: These sessions will teach you everything you need to know about the alphabet, colors and numbers, as well as nouns, verbs, adverbs, business terms and more. With periodic reviews along the way, you'll also be able to correct your form and ensure you're signing accurately.

