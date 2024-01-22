Learn C++, Python, Java and a Lot More With This $40 Coding Course Bundle
If you've always wanted to learn programming but have balked at the prices for courses, this $40 will save you a ton and let you pick and choose what you want to learn.
Even if you aren't a programmer or don't want to be one, knowing how to code can add a lot of extra value to your life, especially when it comes to automating tasks. Of course, with so many programming languages out there, it can be hard to figure out what to learn, which is why programming bundles like this one from StackSocail are great. Not only do you get to pick and choose what you want to learn, but the whole thing is relatively cheap and won't impact your finances like it would if you grab each course individually.
At StackSocial, you can get lifetime access to the 2023 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for just $40, which is a serious bargain compared to the usual $2,786 price tag. This offer is available through April 6, so be sure to sign up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
This learn-to-code bundle includes 244 hours of instruction across 14 different courses that will take you through everything you need to start coding. Using a combination of videos, real-world code examples, quizzes, exercises and projects, you'll be introduced to topics covering Python 3, Ruby on Rails, SwiftUI, Google Go, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap and more.
You can access these courses through a desktop or mobile device, and you don't need prior knowledge to get started. If you're new to coding, start with the courses designed for beginners, then work your way to more challenging classes as you advance. The great thing about lifetime access is that you can progress at your own pace or go back to view material again when you need to. Just make sure that once you have your access code, you redeem it within 30 days.
If you're curious about the world of coding and want to gain new skills that can increase your earning potential -- at a price this low, what do you have to lose?
