Learn About Your Pup With This $85 DNA Test Kit for Dogs From Basepaws (Save $64)

Get valuable insights about your family pet's breed and health with this convenient at-home testing kit.

A dog and a Basepaws Breed + Health DNA test kit against a green background.
Basepaws/CNET

If you have critters at home, then you know furry friends are a part of the family. It's only natural that you'd want to learn everything there is to know about your pets, and Basepaws understands how important that is to pet owners. Basepaws DNA test kits can give you access to in-depth information about your animals without shelling out a ton of money to a veterinarian.  

For dog owners, the Breed + Health test is a great option that provides a detailed breakdown of your pup's genetic makeup and physical traits, as well as valuable health insights. And right now you can pick it up for just $85 at Amazon, which saves you $64 compared to the usual price. This offer is available through Oct. 31, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

The Basepaws DNA test is an at-home kit that can help you dig up the dirt on your canine companion. It'll provide you with an in-depth report of what breeds are present in your pup's genes, as well as unique traits that affect their size, coat and other physical attributes. Plus, it tests for over 280 genetic markers that can help you make informed decisions about your dog's health care. 

All you need to do is swab your pup's teeth and gums using the kit Basepaws sends you and mail it back to the lab (a free shipping label is included). You'll get the results in four to six weeks, and the company will even send you recommendations for at-home care treatments.

You can find the same offer directly from Basepaws. And for your feline friends, Amazon has marked the Basepaws Cat DNA test down to $119 when you clip the on-page coupon, saving you $40.   

