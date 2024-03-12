Learn About Your Heritage for Just $59 at Ancestry for a Limited Time Only

Knowing where you came from can be a vital part of understanding who you are and what your place is in the world, but unfortunately that isn't always as simple as asking your parents and grandparents. Those seeking to learn more have increasingly turned to DNA test kits and Ancestry is one of the biggest names in the space. And right now, you can take the service for a spin with a heavy discount.

Ancestry is currently offering you the chance to pick up an entry-level kit for just $59, a deal that saves you $40 off the usual price of $99. There are step-up options on sale as well, should you want to learn a little more and gain extra features: You can get the AncestryDNA + World Explorer Membership for $60 or the All Access Membership for just $149, a $40 and $50 savings respectively.

No matter which of the Ancestry offerings you choose, you'll get two main features: detailed information about your family's origins right down to the geographical regions involved, and DNA matches allowing you to organize and connect with your DNA relatives as easily as possible.

Those looking to spend a little more can add additional information to their report, including data on things like military records, how your genes may influence your nutrition and appearance, and a whole lot more.

Note that this deal ends on March 17, so you'll need to take advantage of it sooner rather than later if you'd like to save up to $50 off your new AncestryDNA kit.