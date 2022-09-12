iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Layer Up With Cozy Adidas Clothing With Prices As Low As $20

The fall layers sale is here to help you get ready for the colder weather.

Robin Mosley
A pair of sweatpants and sweatshirt
We're officially hitting cooler temperatures. Leaves are changing, and fall is almost upon us. While the weather isn't the coldest it will get, take this fall layers sale at Adidas as the sign you need to prepare for the new season and everything that comes with it. Running through Sept. 14, layer essentials such as hoodies, fleece, sweats and more are as low as $20 with no coupon code needed.

The most affordable items on sale are these women essential slim logo shorts both in plus-size and standard size for $20, as well as these Future Icons logo graphic shorts for men, which are also $20. In fact, there are several pairs of shorts available you can layer at this price, even in youth sizes.

For more "fall-like" clothing including hoodies and fleece pants, you only have to spend a couple of more dollars to get them. If men want a nice pants and hoodie combo, check out this Stadium fleece badge of sport cuffed pants for $30 (save $20) and this Tiro 21 swear hoodie for $45 that's made with cotton fleece for warmth and comfort.

Sweatshirts and pants aren't limited to men's styles, because women can get nice pieces too. Consider this Adicolor essentials fleece sweatshirt for $36 (save $19) for slouchy shirt to snuggle in. If a pair of joggers or pants are what you need, check out these two-toned Hyperglam French terry pants for $46 (save $19) that you can pair with its companion hoodie for $49 (save $21). And for simple joggers, snag these Essentials three-stripes joggers for $39 (save $16).

There's quite a bit of shopping that can be done to get you ready for the fall and winter seasons. Why not do it at Adidas? For the entire sale, head over to the fall layers sale for everything you need to stay warm.

