Last Few Days to Snag the Best Deals in Home Depot's Spring Black Friday Sale

You only have a few more days to get discounts on spring favorites like patio furniture, grills, outdoor power tools and more, so you can tackle all those home projects you've been putting off and save a pretty penny while doing so.

$199 at The Home Depot
Google Nest learning thermostat: $199
Save $50
$349 at The Home Depot
Milwaukee M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion cordless combo kit: $349
Save $450
See at The Home Depot
Storage
Up to 25% off
$198 at The Home Depot
Whirlpool over-the-range microwave: $198
Save $201
$299 at The Home Depot
Husky adjustable height solid wood top workbench: $299
Save $150

Home Depot's massive Spring Black Friday sale is in full swing having launched earlier this month on April 4. There are many different discounts across a variety of categories, which makes this the perfect time to stock up on the tools you'll need to get those home projects done just in time for summer. 

See at Home Depot

The retail giant has markdowns on indoor and outdoor power tools, patio furniture, large kitchen appliances, storage and a whole lot more. Grab everything you need to get those tasks finished both in your home and around your lawn and garden at a great price. But remember, those prices won't be around forever. The sale ends on April 28, so if you haven't taken advantage of this sale yet, don't wait too long.

We've gone through the entire sale to save you some time and effort, highlighting the best deals below. We'll keep this page updated as new deals drop or old deals expire so you can score the best bargains. Keep checking back to find everything you need for this season. 

When it comes to smart thermostats, it's hard to beat the sleek rounded design of the Nest Learning Thermostat. That's why it's one of our picks for the best smart learning thermostats of 2024. Not only does it look great, but it can help you save on your home's energy bill, too. The device is typically $249, and right now, you can pick it up for just $199.
This Milwaukee kit features five great tools you need in your toolbox. The combo kit also includes two batteries and a charger. It features a drill driver, a hex impact driver, a brushless grinder, a saw, an M18 HTIW with a ring, an EX battery, a CP battery, and a M18 and M12 battery. 
Take up to 25% off select garage storage systems, steel cabinets, workbenches, closet organization systems and more. 
The Whirlpool microwave is now 50% off. It is 1.7 cubic feet, the perfect size for any standard kitchen. This microwave also has many presets such as popcorn, potato, frozen entree, and more so you can easily heat up your food. Designed to go over your range, it features ventilation and lighting to help with the cooking happening below. 
This adjustable workbench can go up to 6 feet high and holds up to 3,000 pounds. It's perfect to work on projects in your garage as it provides a flat, heavy-duty surface. When expanded to its full height, it's also tall enough to store things like cabinets underneath.

More Spring Black Friday savings at Home Depot:

How long does the Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale run?

The Home Depot Spring Black Friday sale started at the beginning of this month on April 4. You only have a few days left to shop the sale as it only runs until April 28. Hundreds of items are seeing major price cuts, which should make it easier to afford the essentials you need to get things in your home and garden in time for summer. 

What products are discounted during Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale?

There are many different types of products that are discounted for Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale. Products range from home appliances, patio furniture, power tools, much more. 