Last Chance Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Styles at J.Crew

Get a whole new wardrobe or a few statement pieces during the last day of this sale.

Robin Mosley
Two men in J.Crew summer clothes standing next to each other
Ready to snag some new clothes to keep you warm and on-trend? Today is the last day of this J.Crew sale, where you can get an extra 50% off sale styles for the entire family using the code SHOPSALE at checkout.

This online-only sale isn't valid at J.Crew Factory or applied to previous orders. And everything in the final sale can't be returned or exchanged. That said, even with these restrictions, there are hundreds of items to choose from.

This bestselling puff-sleeve crewneck sweater for women is on sale for $80, and discounted to $40 during this sale. This J.Crew Athletic Club sweatshirt drops to $27 and this perfect lightweight jacket is $51. Similarly, men can find staple pieces that work for both the fall and winter seasons. For the homebody that loves to lounge, grab a cotton poplin robe to stroll around the house in for the low price of $32. Looking for something more luxurious? Snag this cashmere sweater for $53. And there's a light Sussex quilted jacket for $60 when you want something light to wear outside.

Besides clothing, there are accessories on sale too. Women who need a sturdy backpack that can fit an iPad Pro and other on-the-go items should take a look at Topo Designs Rover pack mini backpack for $31. And men can get socks and ties, such as this English silk seersucker tie for $23.

For more, head over to J.Crew today for discounted prices during the last day of this sale.

