It's Your Last Chance to Score 20TB of Cloud Storage for Just $90

We all have important data that we need to keep secure, organized and accessible, but it can be a major challenge to do so effectively. Cloud storage services are some of the best solutions you'll find, but most charge a monthly subscription fee, which can add up over time. That's why this Prism Drive deal at StackSocial is such a great bargain. Right now, you can get a massive 20TB of lifetime cloud storage for a single $90 payment. It's a pretty incredible value, especially when considering that Prism Drive's 10TB plan is typically $249 annually.

However, if 20TB is a little much for your needs, you can get 10TB for $80, 5TB for $59 or 2TB for $39. This deal expires Jan. 22, so be sure to get signed up soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Prism Drive lets you securely store your files and access them from practically anywhere using your computer, phone or tablet. You can upload just about any type of file, including MP4, JPEG and PPT, and you can preview files in the cloud without having to download them first. Note that there is a file size upload limit of 10GB.

The service uses zero-knowledge encryption to keep your data secure, and deleted files can be recovered for up to 30 days. There's no limit on the number of devices you can use to access your storage drive, and you can create sharable links to safely share files with friends and family.