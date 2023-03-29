Today Is Your Last Chance to Save Up to 50% on Roka Sunglasses in Its Extended Spring Sale

With spring officially here, you may be looking to update your wardrobe for the new season. If you're looking for some stylish new shades, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Roka makes some of our favorite styles and frames for sunglasses in 2023, and you've got one last chance to pick some up for less during its extended spring sale. Originally slated to end on March 27, the sale is now continuing through March 29 and offers up to 50% on select sunglasses, as well as 40% on items like goggles and workout gear. Better yet, Roka is now offering 30% off prescription eyewear purchases with the code GLASSES30.

There are over 30 different pairs of sunglasses on sale right now, so no matter what your style is, you're sure to find the perfect pair to complete your look. There's everything from old-school to sleek and modern styles like these square-frame . Or gear up for your next triathlon with a pair of these radical . And most pairs are available in multiple different color configurations so you can match them to the rest of your wardrobe -- though prices do jump around a bit between different colors.

And sunglasses aren't the only thing on sale right now. Roka also offers in an array of different styles to suit personal preferences and with lenses that can be customized for your needs. You can use the above coupon code to score the 30% discount on any frame and lens upgrade.

Roka also make a variety of specifically for triathletes, and right now you can pick some up for hundreds off the usual price. And you can grab several different styles of , which come in multiple different colors and magnification levels.