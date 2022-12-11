Knock Some Names Off Your List With Up to 50% Off Toys and More at Walmart

Christmas is just around the corner, which means it's time to start knocking some names off your gift list. And if you've got some kids on your list this year, then you may want to do some of your shopping at Walmart right now. The retailer is offering tons of price rollbacks on a huge selection of toys and games, with some discounted by as much as 50% right now. That includes deals on Legos, Barbies, bikes and scooters, R/C cars, action figures and much, much more. There's no clear-cut expiration for these discounts, but deals come and go pretty fast during the holiday shopping season. Get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

No matter what kind of kid you're shopping for, you're sure to find some amazing gift ideas for less at this sale. If your little one has got a need for speed, you can pick up this for $45, which saves you $14 compared to the usual price. Or if you're shopping for some up-and-coming superhero fans, you can shop starting at less than $10. Or send Barbie and her friends on a roadtrip with this , which is currently on sale for $36 off, dropping the price down to $64. And if you're looking to cut down on screen time in your house, you could pick up this , which is currently on sale for $79, which is $61 off from the usual price. And be sure to check out our full holiday gift guide for more great ideas for everyone on your list this year.