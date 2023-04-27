Keep Your Lawn looking Its Best With a Refurb Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller

Summer is just around the corner, and if you're not careful, the scorching heat could turn your lawn into a patch of dry dirt. Or, you could grab this Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller and keep your yard perfectly watered. Woot currently has some refurbished models on sale for as low as $90, which saves you over $100 compared to shopping new. This deal is available through May 2, but there's a limited supply available, so it may sell out before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller takes the guesswork out of watering your lawn. It uses your lawn's soil type, grass type, exposure and more to create an optimized schedule to keep your lawn healthy. It even accounts for the season and weather to prevent over- or under-watering when its unusually warm or cold out. You can also use it to set your own custom schedule, or control your sprinklers from anywhere using the companion app.

It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and other smart home devices for hands-free control. Right now, you can snag a refurbished model of the 12-zone controller for $90, or upgrade to the 16-zone controller for $105. Woot is also offering $7 off a 50-foot Rachio expandable garden hose, which you can pick up for just $23 right now.