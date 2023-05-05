Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Make Your Passwords StrongerFinding Movers You Can TrustBest Sunscreen for FacesCompare Refinance RatesBionic Eye to Restore VisionBest Gifts for MomVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Solar Batteries
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Keep Your Lawn Looking Great With Up to 57% Off Smart Sprinkler Tools and Accessories

Grab discounted Orbit tech for your yard and manage how you water your outdoor spaces more efficiently.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
A plethora of Orbit B-hyve smart sprinkler controller tools and accessories are displayed against a blue background.
Orbit/CNET

If you want to keep your lawn and garden in good shape this summer, lawn irrigation tools may be worth the investment. Right now Amazon has smart garden sprinklers and accessories from Orbit discounted by up to 57%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

See at Amazon

Orbit's 21004 B-hyve smart hose faucet timer is marked down by 57% right now, dropping the price from $128 to just $55. Just install the timer at your hose faucet, get the B-hyve app, then set your timer. It tracks water usage, provides watering based on weather conditions and lets you control it wherever you have access to Wi-Fi. 

And if you have an entire system, consider the B-hyve smart sprinkler controller. It has a weatherproof case, so you can install it indoors or outdoors. And you can also control this device from the app or make manual adjustments on the keypad. Regularly $150, you can snag the 12-zone controller for just $88 right now. (That's a dollar less than the 6-zone model.) Of course, you can splurge on the B-hyve XR model for just $123. 

You can also get a motion-activated sprinkler for $62, a garden box drip watering kit for $88 and more -- so be sure to check out the entire sale selection to get the tools you need to keep your plants in good shape this growing season.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image