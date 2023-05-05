Keep Your Lawn Looking Great With Up to 57% Off Smart Sprinkler Tools and Accessories

If you want to keep your lawn and garden in good shape this summer, lawn irrigation tools may be worth the investment. Right now Amazon has smart garden sprinklers and accessories from Orbit discounted by up to 57%. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

Orbit's 21004 B-hyve smart hose faucet timer is marked down by 57% right now, dropping the price from $128 to just $55. Just install the timer at your hose faucet, get the B-hyve app, then set your timer. It tracks water usage, provides watering based on weather conditions and lets you control it wherever you have access to Wi-Fi.

And if you have an entire system, consider the B-hyve smart sprinkler controller. It has a weatherproof case, so you can install it indoors or outdoors. And you can also control this device from the app or make manual adjustments on the keypad. Regularly $150, you can snag the 12-zone controller for just $88 right now. (That's a dollar less than the 6-zone model.) Of course, you can splurge on the B-hyve XR model for just $123.

You can also get a motion-activated sprinkler for $62, a garden box drip watering kit for $88 and more -- so be sure to check out the entire sale selection to get the tools you need to keep your plants in good shape this growing season.