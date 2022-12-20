CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Deals

Keep Your Drinks Cold With 30% Off Yeti at Amazon

Yeti coolers are well known for keeping drinks at the optimal temperature. Now you can get one for less.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Yeti mug and can cover
Yeti

Amazon is running a sale on Yeti products for 30% off today. If you've ever wanted top-of-the-line insulated products to keep your drinks cold for as long as possible, now is your chance to get them at a discount.

Both the Yeti Rambler Colster can insulator and the Yeti Rambler wine tumbler are on sale, with several colors and sizes to choose from. You can pick up the largest Colster, the 16-ounce tall can insulator for just $21. This Colster can hold your can (or bottle) snugly with a load-and-lock gasket. Plus, it's made with double-wall vacuum technology to keep your drinks cold. If you want a smaller Colster, grab this 12-ounce version for $18 that can do everything the larger model can.

The Yeti Rambler wine tumbler is only available in the 10-ounce size for $18. That said, you have several color choices, which it promises won't fade and peel. Similar to the Colster, this tumbler has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep a white wine cold or a mulled wine hot. And since it's made with stainless steel, you won't have to worry about rust either.

Keep in mind, not every color is on sale, so stick to the ones you see available to ensure your get savings on this deal. For the entire sale, head over to Amazon for more Yeti products today.

