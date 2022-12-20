Keep Your Drinks Cold With 30% Off Yeti at Amazon

Amazon is running a sale on Yeti products for today. If you've ever wanted top-of-the-line insulated products to keep your drinks cold for as long as possible, now is your chance to get them at a discount.

Both the Yeti Rambler Colster can insulator and the Yeti Rambler wine tumbler are on sale, with several colors and sizes to choose from. You can pick up the largest Colster, the for just $21. This Colster can hold your can (or bottle) snugly with a load-and-lock gasket. Plus, it's made with double-wall vacuum technology to keep your drinks cold. If you want a smaller Colster, grab this for $18 that can do everything the larger model can.

The is only available in the 10-ounce size for $18. That said, you have several color choices, which it promises won't fade and peel. Similar to the Colster, this tumbler has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep a white wine cold or a mulled wine hot. And since it's made with stainless steel, you won't have to worry about rust either.

Keep in mind, not every color is on sale, so stick to the ones you see available to ensure your get savings on this deal. For the entire sale, head over to for more Yeti products today.