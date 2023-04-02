Master Python, Java and More With This $20 Coding Course Bundle

Coding is one of the most versatile and marketable skills you can learn right now. But with tons of different programming languages and applications, knowing where to start can be overwhelming. Nowadays you don't need a pricey university course to get some guidance these, though. Online courses are a convenient, and affordable, alternative to in-person classes, and right now you can get signed up for less.

At StackSocial, you can get lifetime access to the for just $20, which is a serious bargain compared to the usual $2,786 price tag. This offer is available through April 6, so be sure to sign up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This learn-to-code bundle includes 244 hours of instruction across 14 different courses that will take you through everything you need to start coding. Using a combination of videos, real-world code examples, quizzes, exercises and projects, you'll be introduced to topics covering Python 3, Ruby on Rails, SwiftUI, Google Go, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Bootstrap and more.

You can access these courses through a desktop or mobile device, and you don't need prior knowledge to get started. If you're new to coding, start with the courses designed for beginners, then work your way to more challenging classes as you advance. The great thing about lifetime access is that you can progress at your own pace or go back to view material again when you need to. Just make sure that once you have your access code, you redeem it within 30 days.

If you're curious about the world of coding and want to gain new skills that can increase your earning potential -- at a price this low, what do you have to lose?