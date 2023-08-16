JBL's Rugged and Powerful Boombox 2 is Over $200 Off at Woot

You don't have to sacrifice powerful sound to get a speaker that you can take on the go. The JBL Boombox 2 offers the best of both worlds, and right now you can grab one at a serious discount. Woot currently has this Bluetooth boombox available for $290, which saves you a whopping $210 compared to the original list price. This deal is available through Aug. 31, but Woot typically has a limited supply available, so it may sell out before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This JBL speaker is a few years older than the third-gen model that earned a spot on our list of the best wireless boomboxes of 2023, but still has a ton to offer. It boasts 160 watts of power and is equipped with dual passive radiators for powerful, room-filling sound and deep, thumping bass. It weighs in at just 13 pounds and has a built-in handle so it's easy to take on the go. And with an IPX7 water-resistance rating, you can bring it just about anywhere. Its substantial 10,000-mAh battery gives it 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also features Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and you can pair it with other compatible JBL speakers for multiroom listening.